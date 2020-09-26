Bollywood Drug Probe: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor’s Schedule & Venues For Today

The Narcotics Control Bureau is all set to quiz at least three Bollywood actresses – Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle surrounding the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

They include Deepika Padukone is currently grilled at the NCB guest house in Colaba, it started around 10 am. She will go alone to the NCB and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh will not accompany her.

Similarly, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are likely to be probed at the NCB office in Ballard Pier around 11 am.

The two venues are barely three km apart in south Mumbai and the Mumbai Police have deployed adequate security as a precaution in view of the huge public attention the probe has generated.

After Rhea Chakraborty, these three actresses are the biggest ones to have come under the NCB radar, which is attempting to unravel the nexus of the alleged drug in Bollywood since the past nearly two months.

In what looks like more trouble for the biggest names in Bollywood, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) could summon several top actors, directors and producers of tinsel town for questioning. The development comes when Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has claimed that the drug law enforcement agency is set to summon filmmaker Karan Johar soon in a drug-related case.

Sirsa had filed a complaint with the NCB chief Rakesh Asthana last week over the alleged drug party hosted at Johar’s residence in 2019 where several top actors were in attendance including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and several others.

Sirsa took to twitter and wrote, “Sources have told me that Karan Johar is soon going to be summoned by the NCB. He will be questioned about the 2019 drug party.”

