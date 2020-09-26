Rakul Preet Singh is now one of the significant aspects in the Bollywood drug probe that became a highlight due to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. On Friday, the actress was spotted in NCB premises, and she was questioned exploring the drug probe. Along with her Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also being summoned by Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB).

Deepika arrived at NCB’s office this morning, and as we speak, she’s being questioned by the officials. Her manager Karishma Prakash was also questioned in the same case on Friday. The mention of ‘doob’ in Rakul’s Whatsapp chats has been creating a stir since discovered.

As per the reports, Rakul Preet Singh has finally clarified what’s the meaningful doob in her chats with Rhea Chakraborty. A report in Mirror suggests that Rakul said, “doob only meant rolled tobacco and not any other narcotic substance.”

The report also quoted an NCB officer who said: “In the course of our investigation in the Rhea Chakraborty matter, we came across a WhatsApp conversation between her and Rakul Preet Singh in which Rhea asked Rakul Preet whether she had doob and Rakul Preet replied saying it was at her house.”

The officer also allegedly said that Rhea during her questioning reference to ‘doob’ as marijuana.

According to NCB sources, Shraddha is likely to be quizzed if she allegedly procured drugs from Saha or some other sources. TheNCB will also ask for whom she procured the CBD oil and who the ‘SLB’ in her alleged chat was.

Shraddha Kapoor, who starred in “Chichhore” with Sushant may also be queried on how long she knew the late actor and whether they reportedly joined any party or gatherings where drugs were consumed. She may be asked to throw light on whether she ever went to the Pawna Resort where the alleged parties were said to be hosted by Sushant.

Besides, Rakul Preet Singh the NCB had last Wednesday also sent summons to Sara for questioning. Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and she had starred with Sushant in “Kedarnath”.

The NCB sources said that Sara Ali Khan would be asked about the drug consumption by her, where and how she allegedly procured it, etc. Reports state that Rakul Preet Singh would also be questioned further.

