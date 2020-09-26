The Sushant Singh Death case took a shocking turn when the drug angle got attached to it. After the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, many names have come forward in the drug racket. The names of big actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the drug case has taken everyone by surprise. Now all eyes are on Bollywood stars. As you read this now, the leading ladies are being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. But, after the actresses now names of big actors like Hrithik Roshan and others has popped up.

Yes! You heard it right. The NCB seems to be in a mood to question everyone related to drugs. It is sparing no one. From Deepika to Karan Johar, everyone is under the scanner. But, is Hrithik going to be the next Bollywood star to be summoned by the NCB? Continue reading to know more about this.

According to reports in Box Office Worldwide, the Narcotics Control Bureau is going to summon superstar Hrithik Roshan next week in the drugs probe. The reports claim that the reason why the Bang Bang actor was admitted in Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital in 2017 was not his health detox, but something else. Now NCB is trying to get Hrithik’s medical reports from the hospital.