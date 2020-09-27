Game Of Thrones Couple Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Expecting Their First Child & Jon Snow Knows A Lot!

It is indeed a happy day at Harington-Leslie residence as, our very favourite Game Of Thrones couple Jon Snow and Ygritte are expecting their first child for real. Yes, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are going to be parents soon. The news was announced in a magazine piece for which the actor posed with her adorable baby bump. Read on to know more about the same.

For the unversed, after years of rumours and hiding it from the world, Rose and Kit finally confirmed their relationship back in 2016. The couple that got engaged in 2017 and finally took the plunge as they walked down the aisle in 2018.

It turns out that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are now entering the new phase of life as they are all set to become parents. Sharing the news with Make Magazine, Rose posed for a monochrome picture and looked beautiful. The photographer in the caption wrote and confirmed, “So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now! A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!”

Rose Leslie did not speak much about her pregnancy. The actor spoke about life with Kit Harington, their marriage and the home that the two shares in East Anglia. She jokes how the two call it ‘the house that Jon Snow built’.

“It’s incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams,” Rose Leslie said.

“What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It’s so peaceful,” added Rose, who enjoys the neighbourhood with husband Kit Harington.

Kit is right now riding high on the success of his Netflix show Criminal season 2. The actor is being applauded for his work and seems like it is a good phase for him professionally and personally.

Congratulations and All the best Jon Snow and Ygritte for this new journey!

