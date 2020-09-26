Gigi Hadid Shares Baby ZiGi’s New Gifts From Taylor Swift & Donatella Versace

Celebrity couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik recently welcomed their baby girl. The couple, while announcing the good news, shared a cute picture of their little munchkin tightly holding her daddy’s fingers. Now, Gigi has shared a new photo of baby ZiGi, along with some gifts the little bundle of joy has received.

Gigi, via her latest Instagram story, revealed that her BFF, Taylor Swift has made her little darling something sweet. She also shared what gift Donatella Versace sent for the kiddie.

In the picture on her Instagram story, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter is seen wearing a white outfit while being wrapped in a beautiful pink satin blanket. Well, both these pieces of cloth are gifts for the baby girl. Check them out below:

Gigi Hadid wrote on the picture that “auntie” Taylor gifted the adorable pink blanket. Isn’t it cute that Swift made this customised gift for Gigi’s little bundle of joy! A while ago, Taylor Swift had gifted Katy Perry’s newborn daughter, Daisy an embroidered blanket too. You are winning our hearts T!

As for the outfit the baby is wearing, the little munchkin was dressed in a white Versace creation gifted by none other than Donatella Versace herself.

Talking about the birth announcement of little ZiGi, in the caption, Zayn Malik wrote on Twitter, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

Soon after Zayn’s announcement, Gigi Hadid took to Instagram and posted a picture of the baby writing, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.” As per reports, Zayn and Gigi’s little girl is a Virgo, an earth sign (this zodiac sign begins from August 23 till September 22).

