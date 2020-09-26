Ryan Reynolds is at it again. The Avenger actor, who is known for taking a dig at fans and colleagues on social media, has targeted X-Men actor Hugh Jackman once again. The two actors pretty much take a dig at each other regularly with Reynolds doing the voiceover in a commercial for Jackman’s Laughing Man coffee and Hugh joking he unsure how Blake Lively puts up with her husband. So what did Ryan do now? Well, read on to know about it.

Talking about their latest fun and loved filled outing, it was Ryan’s response to Hugh’s Instagram post. And then Jackman’s reply to it. Check out the post below.

Hugh Jackman stepped out of home recently and took to the social media platform to share a pic of himself in New York. He captioned the image, “I love New York.” Visible in the background is pretty empty streets, the high rise buildings and a huge blank billboard. The actor opted for look consisting of dark pants, a navy blue printed t-shirt and a dark blue cap. He also wore a white-bluish face mask.

Seeing the empty billboards, Ryan Reynolds couldn’t help himself and inserted his picture in it. Posting the pic on his story, he wrote, “Hi Hugh!” He also credited an Instagram page, Mutant101, for the creation.

Responding to the same Hugh Jackman, reposted Ryan Reynold’s story to his and added huge buggy eyes on the actor. Check out their fun banter here:

Early this month, Jackman and Reynolds called a temporary truce on their long-running feud. The duo did so while supporting the cause, All-In Challenge during the pandemic.

For those who do not know, Ryan first played the role of Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but it was nothing like what we saw in his solo movies. We may never get to see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Reynold’s Deadpool characters fighting each other (or with each other) on the screens, so their off-screen banter is now our guilty pleasure.

On the work front, Ryan Reynolds will next be seen in Shawn Levy’s action-comedy movie Free Guy.

