Meghan Markle Is Planning To Run For The US President In The 2024 Elections?

After leaving the royal family and the UK, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry started living in the US. And now it seems, the Suits actress has huge plans for her future. That’s what her friend has to say, at least!

Reportedly, a friend of the Duchess of Sussex has said that she is now keeping her eyes on the title of POTUS. The friend has also said that she didn’t leave her American citizenship because she was planning to enter the US politics.

The above mentioned unidentified friend told Vanity Fair magazine, “I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president,” However, contrary to that another source told the magazine that she has no such plans. “She harbors no ambition to enter a career in politics herself,” the source said.

Meanwhile, earlier in March, Meghan Markle had a war of words with current POTUS Donald Trump. It all started when Trump tweeted, “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Giving him a reply, the couple clarified that they will be funding their security privately. The official statement read as saying, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

In the past as well, there’ve been problems between Meghan & Trump. Meghan had called Trump ‘misogynist’ in a 2016 interview and he gave it back in the 2019 interview by calling her ‘nasty’.

BTW, ‘America’s Got Talent’ viewers recently received a pleasant surprise from Meghan Markle as she made an appearance on the show. She recorded a video message in support of the contestant, Archie Williams. The message from Meghan came after Archie Williams finished in the bottom half of the Top 10. In the message, the Duchess said that she and Prince Harry had been captivated by Archie’s story and cheered him on every week. She said, “Hi Archie! I just wanted to let you know that we have been so moved by your story, and we have been cheering you on every week and it’s not just because we’re partial to the name.”

