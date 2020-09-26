Keira Knightley FORGOT What Character She Played In Stars Wars & Here’s How She Reacted

Way before Keira Knightley turned into the queen of period dramas, she was seen in a galaxy far far away. Not a tricky code to crack for Star Wars fans but yeah, she was seen in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. But, on a very hilarious note, she failed to recollect anything about that film. And when we say anything, she didn’t even remember what character did she play.

In her recent conversation, she opened up about her ‘Star Wars’ memories and much more. She gracefully addressed the fumble of not remembering her character from one of such important films in the career.

Keira Knightley in her recent interview with Comingsoon.net was asked, “Your character survived, whereas Padmé did not.” To which she replied, “Wait a minute. Who did I play? Was I not Padmé?”

She was reminded by the interviewer that she played the role of Sabé in the film, Keira Knightley said, “Do you know, I saw the film once. I think I was 12 when I did it, and it came out, and I saw it the year after. And I’ve never seen it again. So, I played Sabé, and she didn’t die? Okay! I hope she lived a long and happy life somewhere on a planet far, far away. I’m sure she did!”

She was also asked if makers are planning anything to revive Sabé from the previous story. Keira Knightley laughed, “Reprising the character I can’t even remember the name of? No, there hasn’t.”

Keira Knightley also recently said she was a real tomboy while growing up, adding that she never liked watching ballet as a kid. The actress feels that made the experience of doing the film “The Nutcracker And The Four Realms” special.

“I saw it when my mum took me to see it when I was three, and I was absolutely terrified, and I hid under the seat. The mice were terrifying, but then she took me back because she had a great friend who was a ballet dancer, so we were very lucky we got to see a lot of ballet when I was younger, and then I saw it again when I was six then, I was a real tomboy,” Keira Knightley said.

[Inputs from IANS]

