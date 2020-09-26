John David Washington Would Ask “Where Do I Sign?” If Marvel Offers Him Fantastic Four Reboot

John David Washington, the man behind movies like Malcolm X and BlacKkKlansman, is already spreading magic with his performance in Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender Tenet. He was rumoured to be roped in by Marvel for a superhero film. And now, he has opened up about the same.

In his latest interview, he talks about his involvement in superhero movies and what would it take of him to star in one. He also quirkily answers what would we say of Marvel’s boss-man Kevin Feige approaches him for Fantastic Four.

While talking to Nerd Reactor, John David Washington said, “There’s so many. I think it depends on who’s asking, what the director wants to do it with me.” On being asked which character he’d like to play, he said, “We’ll see, I want to stay open. I don’t want to box myself in.”

Washington added, “Maybe there are characters that haven’t been mentioned yet, or maybe even developed, that haven’t been introduced in any of the films yet. I’d like to see what they come up with if I ever get asked.”

On being asked what would he say to Kevin Feige if he offers him Fantastic Four reboot, he said, “I’d say, ‘Well, thank you for having me, thank you for taking this meeting. Where do I sign?'”

Meanwhile, India release date for the Christopher Nolan-directed Tenet is still undecided. The film released on August 26 across 70 countries before opening in select cities in the US on September 3.

The makers don’t have plans to release Tenet in China yet. In July, Warner Bros. studio announced that the film will launch across theatres in 70 territories. These territories included Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia and the UK, confirms a report in variety.com.

India apart, release schedules for the film have not been announced in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

What do you think about John David Washington being a part of a Marvel superhero film? Share your thoughts.

Must Read: Did Megan Fox Tattoo Machine Gun Kelly’s Nickname? DEETS Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube