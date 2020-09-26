Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Are Secret Parents Of 2, Deets Inside

It’s being speculated for quite some time now but it’s only confirmed now that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are parents of two. The couple welcomed their second child earlier this year and it’s a boy.

Back in July, it was reported that Jessica gave birth to a baby boy and was spending time with his family. Biel’s mother Kimberly Conroe Biel was also reported to have spent almost a week with her daughter and newest grandchild.

Justin Timberlake’s former *NSYNC group member Lance Bass made it official and also confirmed that he has seen his pictures.

“The baby is cute of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!” he said. When asked about the name he remained tight-lipped and joked, “That’s a good question,” and added, “Justin would kill me!” Lance Bass also said the *NSYNC members knew it before everyone else and their group chats are all about the babies and the newborn.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel got married in 2012 and already have a 5 YO son named Silas. Well, Justin and Jessica are definitely trying to be great parents. Earlier on Father’s Day, Justin Timberlake said he wants his son Silas to love and respect everyone, and added that he knows the values will be passed down to future generations.

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures with Silas.

He wrote: “Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days.

“We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal and that no one should be treated differently because of the colour of their skin. We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle.

“And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country…”

Timberlake stressed that the first lesson starts at home.

“I’m grateful for both of my dads and my mother for teaching me those lessons from the beginning. And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn’t learned. I pray for that humility with my own son.” Check Out the full post below:

We wish the family a great time ahead!

