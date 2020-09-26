Did Megan Fox Tattoo Machine Gun Kelly’s Nickname? DEETS Inside

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox makes one of the hottest couples in the glamour world. Even though the rapper often gets trolled for being four years younger to Fox, the duo doesn’t seem to care. They keep grabbing eyeballs for painting the town red with their romance and PDA.

Well, this time again, the couple is making headlines for their mushy romance. Megan might have done something for her boyfriend, which is breaking the internet. More than Kelly, fans seem to be excited about it. Continue reading further to know more.

According to reports in Just Jared, Megan Fox might have gotten a new tattoo with Machine Gun Kelly’s nickname. The 34-year-old actress is featured on the singer’s new album on the track Banyan Tree. She is overheard speaking on the song. “It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That’s not possible,” Megan says. “You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me.”

Well, The ink has yet to be physically revealed. Just yesterday, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan were seen out celebrating the release of his new album, Tickets to My Downfall. After which the next morning, the twosome were spotted heading to the airport for a flight out of town for the weekend.

For those unversed, Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. The shoot of the film got shut only after a week of its beginning due to COVID-19 outbreak. But they really hit it off and reportedly spent some quality time together.

A rep for The Pimienta Film Co. told the portal that the cast and crew resumed the shoot in July on the Caribbean island after the movie honchos worked to establish COVID protocols to ensure everyone’s safety.

But despite all precautions, two people on the set of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s movie still tested positive for the virus. The report claims that they were asymptomatic and immediately quarantined. And the production of the film has been halted again.

Well, what do you think about this gorgeous couple?

