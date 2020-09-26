Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Welcomes Aldis Hodge As The Hawkman In A 'Rock'ing Way!

DC’s Black Adam being announced finally was a victory in itself for Dwayne Johnson and his fans. While the first look and the deets at the DC Fandome, took the audience by storm, the latest update will excite you more. Actor Aldis Hodge has made the cut and is all set to star alongside The Rock in the New Line’s action movie as Hawkman and below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

Dwayne himself took to Instagram to announce Hodge’s entry in Black Adam. The Baywatch actor had all the amazing things to say about Hodge and even shared a transcript of their phone conversation.

While announced Aldis Hodge’s casting in Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “THIS IS HAWKMAN. A pleasure to welcome @aldis_hodge to BLACK ADAM. HAWKMAN is a critical leading role for our movie, as he is the fiery leader of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC UNIVERSE. I called Aldis personally as I wanted to surprise him that he got the role and it wound up being one of the greatest conversations I’ve ever had.”

In the caption, Dwayne Johnson continued by sharing an adorable transcript of their conversation, when he told Aldis Hodge that he is the Hawkman. While breaking the news in the conversation, The Rock said, “Aldis, this is DJ. I just called to say thank you so much for sending in your audition – it was great and I really appreciate the efforts you made. Just wanted to say thanks and best of luck in all you do. And one more thing — welcome to Black Adam.”

Check the post right below, and don’t miss the conversation between the two.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is originally the archnemesis of Shazam. The film was supposed to go on floors past summer this year and was scheduled to hit screens in December 2021. But with the pandemic hitting shores, the plans went for a toss. The film will now go on floors early next year.

Apart from Dwayne Johnson and Aldis Hodge, the movie also stars All The Boys I Have Loved Before actor Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.

