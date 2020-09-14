Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing legal battle doesn’t seem to be taking a break anytime soon. In July this year, the ex-couple were pitted against each other over the libel trial against The Sun. Now, here’s some good news for Amber and her fans. As per reports, the actress is reportedly likely joining the DCEU’s New Justice League film.

Due to the ongoing battle, Johnny has been dropped from a major franchise. The 57-year-old will reportedly not feature as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow again. Disney has moved forward onto a sixth instalment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and a spinoff without his participation. The spinoff stars Margot Robbie in the lead.

Owing to same negative attached to Amber Heard because of the case, there were rumours that Warner Bros. may kick the actress out of DCEU’s Aquaman. Heard essays the role of Mera in the superhero flick. But now, as per a report on We Got This Covered, the actress appears to be safe for the time being.

The report further suggested that Amber Heard will be seen in the Snyder Cut of Justice League. It also claims that not only will the actress retain her status as a key member, but she might even become a member of the core team. According to tipster Mikey Sutton, The Flash is going to reveal the new lineup of the Justice League.

Talking about the case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the dates of the $50 million defamation suit is currently being finalized. The trial dates have been set for January 21-28. However, Johnny has requested the court to postpone it as he has to shoot for Fantastic Beasts 3. The actor claims he has signed a bond with Warner Bros and if he fails to be present on sets, he may face some serious repercussions.

