Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's Trial Postponed For This Reason & Not Because Of Fantastic Beasts 3 Or Aquaman II

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal issue is far from getting resolved anytime soon. The start of the trial over his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard has been pushed ahead twice already. Then the Pirates Of The Caribbean star had requested court on Aug 31 to move the proceedings again. This time to a period of March & June 2021.

The reason for his request was his schedule for the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts 3. He had shared with court that he was supposed to be on the sets of the film from October to next February in London.

To his request, Amber Heard had filed an opposition and had said that if the court accepts his request, it will affect her shooting schedule of Aquaman II. “Defendant’s career has virtually halted, with the exception of Aquaman II – which she was told months ago would begin filming in February 2021,” the filing from Heard’s legal team at Reston VA’s Charlson Bredehoft Cohen & Brown, P.C. and Roanoke, VA’s Woods Rogers PLC declared, reports Deadline.

The latest is that the Fairfax County, Virginia, Circuit Court Chief Judge Bruce White has moved the proceedings to January 11 next year to May 3, 2021. While this is a news of relief for Johnny Depp, the reason behind the proceedings being postponed is not the schedule of Fantastic Beasts 3. Instead, the court has delayed the proceedings due to ongoing COVID-19 situation.

As per the entertainment news website, Judge White told the virtually assembled lawyers for both actors, “Right now, the Virginia Supreme Court has not authorized us to conduct jury trials,” Reportedly, Amber also became a part via video link on Friday.

