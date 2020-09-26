Utopia (2020) Finale Review: Kills You With Boredom & Asks You To Wait For 2nd Season

Utopia (2020) Review: Star Cast: John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Desmin Borges, Dan Byrd, Christopher Denham, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Farrah Mackenzie, Jessica Rothe, Jeanine Serralles, Cory Michael Smith, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton

Directors: Toby Haynes, Susanna Fogel, J.D. Dillard

Creator: Gillian Flynn

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Note: We reviewed Utopia on 18th September which was 7 days before its release. However, it was a review of the show without finale because the screener of only 7 episodes was provided by the makers. As promised, this review will be about Finale mainly but, I’ll also give you a brief about how is the overall impact of the show and if it’s worth your watch.

Utopia (2020) Review: Final Impression

Utopia (2020) is a pretty good watch for its first 7 episodes. Even though the episodes are lengthy and drag then and now, the mystery element keeps you hooked. Interesting story, engaging background score, some WTF! violent scenes and amazing performances add to its value. However, it comes down very fast and kisses the ground just when you expect a great finale.

Yes, the finale of the show is pretty disappointing because it’s hardly entertaining and fails to grip you. Even though I watched the first 7 episodes without subtitles, the experience was still better. The finale is a snooze fest! Apart from John Cusack’s monologue, it doesn’t have anything interesting to offer.

In my previous review of Utopia, I mentioned how Christopher Denham’s performance as Arby blew my mind. In the finale, he just doesn’t have anything to offer. The cliffhanger just doesn’t work because the episode kills you with boredom already. A dead person won’t look forward to the second season, right? I won’t compare it to the original British show because I haven’t watched that. Also, I’ve listened to great things about the original so it kills me to think why makers had to do a half-baked job while they were just recreating a classic?

Overall, Utopia (2020)’s finale is lacklustre. Rather than giving the show a much-required high at the end, it takes the level even lower. If you want to watch Utopia, you can try the original one. And if you have already watched the original, then you have no reason to watch this remake.

Rating: 2.5 stars

