Schitt's Creek: Dan Levy Says He Has Never Been CLOSER To Mariah Carey & Aren't They Simply The Best?

Emmys 2020 proved to be a dreamy night for the entire team of Schitt’s Creek. Though the show has gone off-air with its final and sixth season, it markets its final goodbye in style setting some unbreakable records. The show won a record-setting nine Emmy Awards for itself.

Out of the Nine, Four are for the leads including ‘Moira Rose’ Catherine O’Hara, ‘David Rose’ Dan and ‘Johnny Rose’ Eugene Levy, and ‘Alexis Rose’ Annie Murphy. Dan Levy, in his recent interview, opened up about the huge wins for the show, his love for Mariah Carey and much more.

Interviewer down at Vulture witnessed that he was wearing a Thom Browne outfit on Emmy’s night. He asked if that ‘was that a nod to the Schitt’s Creek finale?’ to which Dan replied, “Yeah. I just thought to myself it might be a nice little nod to my character if I wore a replica of his wedding look in grey and dressed it down with a tie instead of a bow tie. Luckily for me, the lovely team at Thom Browne helped me out with that. I believe the ensemble was shipped from Tokyo and got to me just in time. It just felt right, and there’s something about wearing his clothes that makes you walk a little taller and feel a little more confident.”

Dan Levy’s character shares an immense love for the veteran singer Mariah Carey, and he was also asked about the state of his relationship with Mariah at this point? He replied, “I want to say thriving. I want to say we’ve never been closer, but I can’t 100 per cent be sure about that until we have a conversation.”

Dan and the entire cast of Schitt’s Creek united with Mariah Carey for the cast’s commencement video for the class of 2020. On which he said, “Yes, I had the great honour of phone, and that was one of the most intimidating experiences in my entire life. She literally came on the phone and said, ‘Hellooo.’ I burst into laughter and just was giddy the whole way through. She holds a very special place in my heart, and she’s been a great cheerleader for people and things that she loves. When it comes to this show, there was a lot of love for her through me, through the show.”

To all the Schitt’s Creek fans, *boooooop!*

