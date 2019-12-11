Here’s What Happened When Jordyn Woods’ Detector Was Asked About Her Affair With Tristan Thompson During Her Lie Detector Test

The Kardashian – Jenner family is one of the most talked about the family in Hollywood. Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian manage to headline the news all the time. A few months ago, Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods came under the limelight for her affair with Khole’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson as well.

Jordyn and BFF Kylie, who used to stay together at Kylie’s mansion, broke their friendship as well and Jordyn moved out of the house. Soon after the expose, Jordyn went on to talk about the same on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show Red Table Talk. She even took a lie detector test to prove her innocence.

In a special “Ask Us Anything” episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Jada Smith mentioned the controversy said, “Jordyn did take a lie detector test. It was Jordyn’s request. It was her request to be here, and it was her request to take the lie detector test. We had a forensic polygraphist with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations.”

Jada further clarified that Jordyn did not take the test for the show. She did it for the people she loves and for her truth. In the unseen footage, Jordyn is even asked if she had sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson, to which she replies saying “No”. Following a two-hour-long test, Smith said, “You definitely passed and I believe you’re being truthful on the test.”

For the unversed, Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson sparked romance rumors in February. Later in March, the model revealed that Thompson had kissed her at an after-party in February, back when he was still dating Khloe Kardashian.

