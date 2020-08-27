Did Paul Rudd Lose Titanic Role To Leonardo DiCaprio? The Ant-Man Actor Clears The Air

You clearly have to be from outer space if you have not watched the iconic Titanic featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. So when rumours of Ant-Man star Paul Rudd being offered this role began doing rounds, we were in for a shock. But now the actor has taken it upon himself to clear the air around being offered the role of DiCaprio.

During his latest interview, Paul Rudd has made it clear that he was never in the running for the role of Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic. Opening up on what actually transpired, the MCU star said, “No, no that’s not true. I was never in the running. I just had a real interest in it because my father was a Titanic expert.”

In his same interaction with The Ringer‘s 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt podcast, Paul Rudd said, “That was how he made his living. Talking about the Titanic. So when they announced they were making this film I really wanted to get in on it for my dad. But no we were not in the running.”

In fact, it was only last year that Paul Rudd revealed that he was the one to motivate Leonardo DiCaprio to take up Titanic. Speaking at The Graham Norton Show, the Ant-Man actor said that it was during the shoot of Romeo+Juliet that DiCaprio told him that he had been approached for a film called Titanic.

Opening up on that conversation, Rudd said, “We all went out to a bar… I was riding to the place with Leo and he said, ‘I just got offered this movie and it’s a big movie. My father was a Titanic expert and he used to take people all over the world talking about Titanic.”

While Paul Rudd would have made a great Jack Dawson and we have no two thoughts about it, we just cannot imagine watching anyone else play the iconic character now other than Leonardo DiCaprio. Drop in your thoughts in the comments section below if you agree or disagree with us.

