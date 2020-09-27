Demi Lovato’s Ex Max Ehrich Shares A Heartbreaking Post On “Finding Out The Status Of Your Relationship Through A Tabloid”

Demi Lovato surprised all her fans by announcing her engagement with boyfriend Max Ehrich. The pictures looked straight out of a fairytale and we can’t believe that it’s already over. The couple has reportedly called it quits.

Max shared heartbreaking stories on his Instagram and wrote, “Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid”.

Max Ehrich shared another story and wrote, “…While your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people”

The 29-year-old ended his Instagram story and wrote, “God bless.”

Earlier this week a source close to E!News revealed that Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich has called it quits. “They were arguing a lot and Demi Lovato didn’t want him to go without her,” reveals a source.

The source also revealed that the 28-year-old singer has doubts regarding her boyfriend. “She didn’t know who Max truly was and didn’t think he had good intentions. There were many red flags she was ignoring and trying to turn a blind eye to. She doesn’t trust him and thinks he’s sketchy,” quotes a report.

A source close to People revealed, “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

This is such devastating news and after all, Demi has been through in her life she deserves nothing but the best.

Demi announced her engagement on Instagram and it went crazy viral in no time. Along with pictures the Sober singer also shared a heartfelt message along with it that read, “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

We hope everything gets better soon.

