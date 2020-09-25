It’s really a shocker that after flaunting the quarantine romance and engagement, the couple Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have split. It was being said that both wanted to focus on their respective careers, thus took a mutual decision to break up. But now, the latest reports are narrating a whole new story.

As reported by People, Demi and Max separated their ways after two months of the engagement. Talking about the same, a source has stated, “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

Now, the latest report in E! News, states that it’s not the career but there was friction in the relationship over Max Ehrich’s travelling to Atlanta, GA to film a new project. “They were arguing a lot and Demi Lovato didn’t want him to go without her,” reveals a source.

It is learnt that Demi Lovato had doubts regarding fiancé Max Ehrich. “She didn’t know who Max truly was and didn’t think he had good intentions. There were many red flags she was ignoring and trying to turn a blind eye to. She doesn’t trust him and thinks he’s sketchy,” quotes a report.

Another source adds that Demi’s mother, Diana De La Garza, and her friends warned Lovato about Max and advised her to end the relationship.

It is said that the singer is very upset and has asked The Young and the Restless actor to take all his belongings away from her.

For the unversed, the couple started dating in March this year. Announcing the big news of the engagement, Demi Lovato had written, “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

