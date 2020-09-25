The controversial row between Ray Fisher and the Justice League director, Joss Whedon, isn’t slowing anytime soon. The actor had accused Whedon of abusive, unprofessional and gross behaviour while working on the project. Apparently, Warner Bros has been involved in the matter and now, the actor has poured in some strong words for the studio.

Apart from alleging of the Justice League actor of non-cooperating in the investigation, the studio is said to be in friction with Ray as he has demanded a huge amount to appear in the upcoming The Flash. The report has been covered by The Hollywood Reporter. Now, reacting to the same, Ray has slammed the studio for giving out misinformation.

Taking to Twitter, Ray Fisher wrote, “It would appear that @wbpictures has gone from giving libelous official statements to one media outlet, to becoming “a source” of purposeful misinformation for another.”

Ray Fisher’s statement continues, “The people are on to you. The investigation is coming. Casting aspersions on me will not change that. A>E.”

Check out the post below:

It would appear that @wbpictures has gone from giving libelous official statements to one media outlet, to becoming “a source” of purposeful misinformation for another. The people are on to you. The investigation is coming. Casting aspersions on me will not change that. A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 24, 2020

Now, it would be interesting to see how Warner Bros reacts!

Meanwhile, following the allegations of Ray Fisher on Joss Whedon, Warner Bros. recently conducted an investigation but the executives accused Ray of not cooperating.

The studio had stated, “Mr Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third-party investigator. This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr Fisher has failed to provide.”

Following this statement, Jason Momoa showed his support to his Justice League co-actor. He took to his Instagram stories and posted a pic featuring Ray from San Diego Comic-Con panel and wrote, “#IstandWithRayFisher”.

Overwhelmed by Jason Momoa’s gesture, Ray Fisher reposted his story by putting it on Twitter. He captioned it as, “Let’s Go!!! #BORGLIFE…Accountability>Entertainment.”

Must Read: Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Daughter’s Zodiac Sign, Entering Into The World Of Harry Potter & Much More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube