Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Daughter’s Zodiac Sign, Entering Into The World Of Harry Potter & Much More

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had shared a happy news on Instagram about welcoming their daughter this weekend, and since then their excited fans have taken the internet by storm. Although the couple didn’t share their baby girl’s name, they did post a picture of their bundle of joy with the classic hand-holding snap.

The 25-year-old supermodel had also gushed about how their baby has already changed their world, and how much in love they are with the munchkin. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she had announced the arrival of the little princess with the caption, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Take a look at the picture here:

Zayn Malik also took to Twitter to share his happiness with his fans. He wrote, “Our baby is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put in words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together X.”

However, there is more than The Better singer had shared about his kid. During an interview with ODEntertainment via E! News, Zayn Malik had said that how much he admires Harry Potter books and he intends to pass down that love to his kids. He said, “I’ve always enjoyed Harry Potter. I think it was something I’ll introduce to my kids and so on and so on. I think it will be one of them that stays in the family for a very long time.”

There is more to share about the newborn baby. As per reports in Pinkvilla, Zayn and Gigi’s little girl is a Virgo, an earth sign, which begins around August 23 and goes on until September 22. Virgo is governed by Mercury, which is the messenger planet of communication. Virgos are well-known for their practical, logical and systematic approach towards life.

Several Hollywood celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Nina Dobrev have showered their love on the couple and their newborn baby. Zayn Malik’s former band member Louis Tomlinson, who was extremely close to him before the split, also showed some love to the young couple.

Interestingly, Zayn becomes the third 1D Dad after Louis Tomlinson welcomed his son Freddie Reign with Briana Jungwirth in January 2016. Liam Payne had also welcomed his son Bear Payne with Cheryl in March 2017.

