Robert Pattinson Getting Introduced To Snapchat Filters Doubles Up As #ThrowbackThursday & #MondayMotivation

Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with yet another major flashback featuring Robert Pattinson. Now this one is special, not because of Rob (that’s a reason too, but…) but because this one doubles as a Monday Motivation too.

It’s Rob’s old photograph with a fan, but that’s not what makes this special. In these series of photos, a fan is introducing Rob to the gleamy world of Snapchat filters. We’re sure these photos have a special place for all of his girl-fans.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson, who plays the titular caped crusader in the superhero film, had contracted the coronavirus, following which production of The Batman had reportedly come to a halt for two weeks.

The 34-year-old actor, who was spotted with his partner Suki Waterhouse in London on Wednesday, resumed work on Thursday morning, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Today is the first day the main production unit has returned to filming and there seem to be no other hiccups at the moment,” said a source.

The source added that a major part of the film was supposed to be shot in Liverpool but owing to the pandemic, the shoot had been cancelled and re-arranged several times. This has pushed the completion date for the Matt Reeves film even further.

