It is already known by almost everyone that filming for Jurassic World: Dominion is currently underway. And what makes this film even more exciting is the entry of tons of past actors including Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. This highly anticipated entry in the Jurassic Park franchise is somethings which all fans are desperately waiting for.

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theatres next summer, and will feature the much-anticipated reunion of the original three vets from the franchise. In case you have not been keeping up, this trio hasn’t been seen on screen together since the first Jurassic Park in 1993, though Goldblum had a brief role in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. As Sam Neill has said before, he, Dern, and Goldblum won’t just have glorified cameos but will be key players throughout the entire story. Continue reading for all the updates.

Writer-director Colin Trevorrow spoke to SyFy Wire and spoke about this much-awaited reunion in Jurassic World: Dominion “I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble and that element, the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life,” he added.

While Dominion’s plot remains a mystery, we do know that dinosaurs are now a regular part of human civilization after being released onto the mainland by Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) at the end of the previous film–Fallen Kingdom.

Talking about the cast, Jurassic World: Dominion, features the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Makers restarted its production over the summer in the UK, after a multi-month shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

How excited are you for the return of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern in Jurassic World: Dominion?

