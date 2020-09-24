Michael Jackson’s life had always been a topic of discussion. When alive, the performer had been in headlines over plastic surgery rumours, allegations of being a paedophile and much more. In fact, even when he took his last breath, several questions popped up on his death reasons.

As we all know, the interviewers had a tough time as the King of Pop used to shy away from giving interviews, towards the end of the career. Fortunately or unfortunately, in 2002, Jackson agreed for a documentary with journalist Martin Bashir. Featuring several interviews, the documentary was titled ‘Living With Michael Jackson’.

Expected to be a normal series of interviews, turned out to be a big controversy. In fact, the investigation was reopen over the allegations of child molestation on Michael Jackson.

As per the documentary, Martin Bashir asked why he sleeps with children in a bed who aren’t his. Michael Jackson replied, “Why can’t you share your bed? That’s the most loving thing to do, to share your bed with someone. You say, ‘You can have my bed if you want it. Sleep in it. I’ll sleep on the floor. It’s yours’. I always give the beds to the company. Everyone who knows me will know the truth which is that my children come first in my life and that I would never harm any child.”

The documentary further features a scene in which the performer is seen with 13-year-old Garvin Arvizo. Arvizo was a cancer patient who used to spend a lot of time with Jackson. When asked about the equation between the both, Jackson said, “It’s not se*ual, we’re going to sleep. I tuck them in… It’s very charming, it’s very sweet. Kids want to be loved, they want to be touched, they want to be held.”

After ‘Living With Michael Jackson’ was released, a strong reaction was seen from all the corners. The King of Pop had even alleged Bashir of betraying him by using him for his honesty.

Reacting to Jackson’s allegations, Martin Bashir had said, “I don’t believe that I’ve betrayed Michael Jackson at all. I agreed that we would make an honest film about his life. The film was fair to his musical achievement and gave him every opportunity to explain himself. I’m not accusing anybody of being a child molester or a paedophile,” as per Inews.

