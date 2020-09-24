Kanye West is back in the headlines yet again. His love and hate relationship with Taylor Swift is something which grabs all eyeballs always. Things have not been good between them. But it looks like the rapper wants to mend things between them. And we are amazed at what he wants to do for the Love Story singer.

The 43-year-old rapper is following up on his promise to help the 30-year-old singer. Well, their drama is going on since 2009. But now we are sure fans will be happy to see their stars becoming friends. Read on to know what has Kanye done for Taylor now?

Kanye West is following up on his promise to help Taylor Swift take her masters back. He has insisted that he is going to see this mission personally. The rapper tweeted about it and made sure everyone knows about it. Check out his tweet below:

I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

Kanye addressed this again in an interview with Billboard.“All artists need to be free and own their rights. Taylor Swift deserves that, just like everyone else,” he told the music outlet. Kanye was also asked if he’s talked with Scooter Braun, just like he promised to do in his original tweet. He said, “As I mentioned before, Scooter Braun is a friend, and we’ll be having that discussion.”

The celebrity manager’s company, Ithaca Holdings, purchased Big Machine Label Group in a reported $300 million deal in June of 2019. The same label owned the masters (AKA, the rights) to her first six albums. Taylor infamously wrote that it was her “worst-case scenario” for Scooter to own her masters, whom she described as an “incessant, manipulative bully.” However, Kanye was feeling optimistic that all would be resolved.

Well, we are sure that not only Taylor Swift but also all the fans must be surprised to see Kanye West declaring that he’s Team Taylor. Their clash started when Kanye infamously interrupted Taylor at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards as the then 19-year-old singer accepted her award for “Best Female Video.” The rapper believed that the award should have gone to Beyonce instead.

Although Kanye eventually apologized and the incident was buried, a new scandal erupted after he dropped his song Famous in 2016 with this controversial line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b–ch famous.” Taylor wasn’t too happy about being called a “b–ch.”

What do you think about Kanye West supporting Taylor Swift?

