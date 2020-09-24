Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t mind getting down to doing the needful. The actress recently squatted down to aid a customer safely try on shoes while at her Seaport District boutique in Manhattan. Parker is known to make weekly visits to oversee operations at the 93 South Street store. Even when she was on her haunches, she was stylish AF! Check out the pictures of the Sex and the City 2 actress below.

The SJP Collection CEO was helping around in the store wearing $485 ‘Minnie’ booties in ‘scintillate.’ For her safety and that of the customers, Sarah wore a $20 Masqd ‘Noir’ mask. Her initials, SJP, were printed on it too. Wearing masks was made compulsory by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in April this year.

Sarah Jessica Parker looked like a boss lady when helping those visiting her Seaport District boutique. The ensemble consisted of faded cuffed denim that reached her shins and a long-sleeved black striped top. She took this look notches higher with that complimented her ‘Minnie’ booties perfectly.

Sarah Jessica Parker completed the look with a simple braid and studded earrings. With not much makeup on, we definitely love this look. What are your thoughts on it?

She also shared a look of her ensemble from the Seaport District boutique and captioned it, “Hump day is the new Saturday. Our Fall #SJPCollection has landed at @seaportdistrict.nyc boutique and we’ve opened our doors with special hours. Find us here this afternoon for a few hours only. See you soon? X, Sj”

Sarah Jessica Parker recently opened a new flagship boutique on West 54th Street in Midtown. An interesting fact about this place is that it used to Manolo Blahnik’s boutique but was shut down in November. Talking about the same the actress has told Footwear News on Tuesday, “We were both thrilled and daunted by its history.”

She further added, “Yes, I have memories in this building, in this store. I have real, sincere memories of making those purchases, not making purchases, looking at stuff, and then its role in Sex and the City, and the way we got to be in this store.”

Post spending some time at the Seaport District boutique, Sarah Jessica Parker headed back to her $2.99M West Village home.

