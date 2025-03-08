Millie Bobby Brown has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and recently, she made her stance crystal clear against the media’s obsession with scrutinizing her appearance. At just 21, the actress who first captured audiences’ hearts as Eleven in Stranger Things called out the barrage of articles dissecting her looks at The Electric State premiere.

Millie Bobby Brown Calling Out The Obsession With Her Looks

Taking to Instagram, Brown posted a video addressing several articles questioning why she appeared “old” and even accused her of aging badly. She pointed out that these writers seemed to expect her to remain perpetually “frozen in time,” stuck in the image of the child they first saw on their screens. She also expressed frustration over the relentless criticism, highlighting how she has become a target simply for growing into adulthood.

The actress said, “I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

Millie Bobby Brown Naming The Critics

The Enola Holmes star came all prepared, as she didn’t leave the names out. She listed several articles, highlighting their sensationalist nature, pieces like, “‘What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?’ Written by John Eli. ‘Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA.’ Written by Cassie Carpenter.’”

Millie added, “Another article reads, ‘Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new mommy makeover look.’ Written by Bethann Edwards. Amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance.”

For Brown, this pattern isn’t just disappointing. It’s bullying as well. She condemned the writers who seemed fixated on tearing down young women and called their behavior disturbing. What made it worse, she noted, was that many of these criticisms came from female journalists, people who should understand the importance of lifting rather than tearing down their peers.

“We always talk about supporting and uplifting young but when it comes down to it, it seems a lot easier to just tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not their own. I refuse to apologise for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself,” the actress said.

The youngster continued, “Why is it the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than just say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder, what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable? Let’s do better, not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without the fear of being torn apart for simply existing.”

Support From Fans & Celebrities

Millie’s message resonated widely, drawing support from fans and fellow celebrities. S*x and the City icon Sarah Jessica Parker expressed her pride, while singer Lexi Jayde reaffirmed Brown’s beauty inside and out.

A fan page added, “WOMEN GROW. And everyone have to understand it – or at least respect it. it’s YOUR individuality, it’s every women’s too. YOU MUST KEEP GOING, keep being you. Keep being strong and ‘bothering’ people that clearly has nothing better to do. YOU DO YOU and this is your best Gift for yourself, and to the world.”

This isn’t the first time Millie Bobby Brown had to confront such scrutiny. Just months earlier, she clapped back at trolls who said she looked “35,” simply stating, “Women grow!! Not sorry about it.”

