Millie Bobby Brown is all over the news, either for her fashion moments or her promotional events. However, recently, the actress lashed out at the media and called out some reporters for making her feel uncomfortable with their reportage and online bullying. Keeping that side apart, the Stranger Things actress is currently busy promoting her movie Electric State. She has been pushing out some unimaginable fashion affair, and we can’t stop but gush about it.

On March 4, 2025, Brown was spotted heading toward her London hotel ahead of another promotional event. But it was her chic street style that grabbed our eyeballs. She looked absolutely stunning in her ‘wild’ outfit. As we are here to decode her lookbook, without any further ado, let’s jump straight into it.

Millie Bobby Brown was seen wearing head-to-toe a leopard printed attire; even her mini umbrella featured the same prints. She exuded some glam with her short trench coat-style dress, which she paired with a matching mini skirt. However, her styling didn’t end there, she complemented her outfit with a similar printed vintage-style pillbox hat and platform heels. The actress completed the look with black sunglasses and gold hoops. It was the chicness of the whole look that made her stand out among the rest.

Millie Bobby Brown vista hoje em Londres. pic.twitter.com/zXHJ6aULYO — acervo millie bobby brown (@mbbacervo) March 4, 2025

The Damsel actress ditched socks to flaunt her little ‘JB’ tattoo on her ankle, which is a subtle nod to her husband, Jake Bongiovi, whom she married last May. However, it’s the mini umbrella that caught our attention toward Millie. Wherever she goes, she can easily turn heads with her fashion sense.

A few hours back, pictures from a special screening of Electric State in London have been surfacing all over the internet. Why? Well, Millie Bobby Brown looked nothing less than a sparkly goddess in a wine-red, strapless, sequined corset gown from Wiederhoeft. The actress accentuated the look with a pair of stone-studded hoops, a red lip shade, and matching shoes. She completed the look with a side-parted hairdo and bold and edgy eye makeup.

Millie Bobby Brown in London for The Electric State ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DUbPSNyJUH — Netflix (@netflix) March 4, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown has been serving looks for the last few weeks. Be it at the Brits Awards 2025 or her film premiere, she is on fire. Last week, she wore a sheer Giorgio Armani outfit that Gwyneth Paltrow originally wore back in 1998. She even mentioned the Iron Man actress in her caption.

At the Brits Awards, Millie rocked a metallic gown that came with a hood and left all of us in shock. We still can’t wrap our heads around the fact that Millie’s fashion sense has evolved so much that she makes a statement with her looks whenever she steps outside.

What are your thoughts about Millie Bobby Brown’s fashion affair?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: From Adrien Brody’s Tiresome Speech to Emilia Pérez’s Record 11 Losses, 10 All-Time Records Set at 97th Academy Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News