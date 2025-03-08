Hailey Bieber isn’t here for the speculation about her marriage and she’s making it clear that things between her and Justin are just fine. And if anyone, even her own family, suggests otherwise, she’s ready to push back.

Hailey Bieber Distances Herself From Parents

Lately, though, the supermodel’s parents, Stephen and Kennya, seem to have crossed a line. Instead of offering quiet support, they’ve reportedly been trying to intervene, convinced they need to help their daughter through what they believe is a troubled time. But Hailey isn’t having it.

The rumors about trouble in paradise have only intensified, especially after Hailey showed up solo at the Vanity Fair Oscars party last week. Her absence from Justin’s side only fueled whispers that their relationship might be unraveling.

Behind the scenes, her parents apparently attempted to stage a marriage intervention through their church, hoping to steer her back on what they see as the right path. But Hailey shut that down quickly. An insider said, “She told them she’s charting her own life course and whatever happens between her and Justin is her business. Needless to say, the rejection hurt them deeply.”

Hailey Bieber’s Strained Relationship With Family

Hailey’s relationship with her family hasn’t been particularly warm lately, and marriage talk isn’t even on the table. According to those close to the family, conversations between Hailey and her parents have become scarce, with little to no mention of her personal struggles.

“She doesn’t really talk to them about anything these days, much less her marriage,” they revealed, and added, “They’ve texted Hailey and told her they would love for her to attend the church where they worship in New York so she can not only find inner peace, but also repair her marriage. Especially now that they have a kid!”

But religion is yet another sore spot. Hailey, who has her own beliefs, has never fully aligned with her father’s radical religious views, and she has no interest in parental interference.

Justin Bieber Faces Drug Abuse Allegations

Adding fire to the drama, Justin has been battling a different wave of controversy. Fans have voiced concern over his appearance in recent public outings, describing him as “skeletal” and “strung-out.”

The whispers of drug use have only grown louder, but his reps are shutting them down completely. They insist he’s in a good place, focused on his life and fatherhood, dismissing the accusations as baseless rumors.

However, that doesn’t mean things have been easy. Hailey has reportedly struggled with Justin’s unpredictable behavior for years.

“Hailey’s been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage,” an insider said per RadarOnline. “She loves him madly but he’s a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She’s put up with a lot.”

And if she ever does decide to leave, some sources claim she’ll be looking at both his $300 million fortune and custody of their son.

The speculation reached another level last month when Justin posted a bizarre shirtless video of himself rapping about being “high.” His lyrics were enough to spark concern, with fans flooding the comments, saying something seemed seriously off.

But despite all the rumors, the Biebers are standing firm or at least for now.

