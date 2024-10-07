Following the charming escapades in Enola Holmes 2, where Millie Bobby Brown once again dazzled as the titular character, our young detective was not just trying to find her footing outside of Sherlock’s massive shadow; she was ready to claim her detective agency crown! With a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 64M hours streamed worldwide, the sequel was a bonafide sensation!

Now, onto the scoop: Netflix’s Scott Stuber recently revealed that the script for Enola Holmes 3 is already in the works! He shouted at Millie, praising her as “such a great homegrown star for us.” It’s clear Netflix is all-in on Millie, who has become a cornerstone of their success. Stuber even teased, “I’d like to do another one,” which only adds fuel to the fire of our anticipation.

But for now, Millie’s packed schedule kind of means Enola Holmes 3 might not start filming until 2025, with a late 2025 release likely. So, who’s coming back to this star-studded detective lineup? Expect the usual suspects: Millie as the indefatigable Enola, Henry Cavill as the enigmatic Sherlock, and the fabulous Helena Bonham Carter as their brilliant mother, Eudoria. Susie Wokoma’s Edith and Adeel Akhtar’s Lestrade will likely return to add their flair to the mix. And let’s not forget about the tantalizing possibility of Sam Claflin’s Mycroft making a comeback. As director Harry Bradbeer said, they’d “love to have him back.”

With Enola Holmes 2 wrapping up without a cliffhanger, the plot possibilities are endless. Enola’s new detective agency in London and her budding romance with Tewksbury leave plenty of room for juicy storylines. Millie shared that this new film is about Enola’s growth as a detective, and we can’t wait to see her strut her stuff!

What can we expect in this next chapter? Perhaps a perfect blend of self-discovery and thrilling mystery! Rumor has it that Sharon Duncan-Brewster’s Professor Moriarty could emerge as the villain, providing the perfect foil to our dynamic Holmes duo. And with Himesh Patel’s John Watson in the mix, we’re ready for some severe buddy cop vibes!

While the first two films didn’t strictly follow Nancy Springer’s novels, there’s chatter that Enola Holmes 3 might dip into The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets. Picture Enola dodging school duties while searching for the missing Dr. Watson. It’s a recipe for drama, humor, and significant character development!

So, there you have it—the thrilling saga of Enola Holmes 3 is on the way, and we’re here for every twist and turn. Now, we must keep our detective instincts sharp and await the next mystery to unfold. Enola, we’re ready for you!

Must Read: When Henry Cavill Admitted Being Insecure About His Physique In Front Of Women: “…She’s Going To Be Mega-Disappointed”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News