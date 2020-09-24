While Gal Gadot is all set to reprise her role as Diana Prince in the upcoming Warner Bros. film, Wonder Woman 1984, we came across a video of the actress as the immortal Amazon warrior goddess from the 1975 series. Yes, you read that right. As per this video, Gal Gadot has replaced actress Lynda Carter in Wonder Woman 1975.

Well, don’t be shocked, this is a fan-made video where the new Wonder Woman replaced the original series one. Will the release of the 2020 film being pushed from next month to later this year, fans are frustrated, and hence it seems like of their own came to their rescue.

A YouTube account, Deep Faker, uploaded this morphed video on their channel a while ago and it has garnered over 10K views already. The over seven-minutes long fan-made video sees Gal Gadot seamlessly incorporated into Carter’s body. The video features various snippets from the ’70s series. Watch the video here:

Lynda Carter essayed the role of Diana Prince in the 1970s TV show. This show got a lot of people, especially woman into reading comic books and gave the young dames a superhero to look up to.

Also, fans have been hoping to see glimpses of Lynda in a cameo in the upcoming Wonder Woman movie. Carter and director Patty Jenkins share a good relationship, and hence speculations about her showing up in the sequel are doing the rounds.

Talking about Wonder Woman 1984, the studio, actress Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins were all set to release Wonder Woman 1984 next month. But owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that is still prevalent in many parts across the globe, Warner Bros. has decided to push the sequel of the 2017 film to December.

FYI: Deep Fake recently also shares a video of actress Emily Blunt as Marvel’s Black Widow instead of Scarlett Johansson. You can check that out here.

What do you think of Gal Gadot’s look as the Amazon warrior goddess from the ’70s television series? Share your thought in the comments below. Also, for more news and updates about your favourite films, shows and celebrities, stay tuned to Koimoi.

