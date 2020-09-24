Ever since HBO announced the Zack Synder Cut of Justice League, a lot has happened around it. While fans have been awaiting updates on the much-anticipated cut, the latest news is that Snyder will begin shooting some scenes for the project in October. This also means our favourite superheroes, including Ben Affleck’s Batman will return to the sets and below is all you need to know.

Fans across various social media platforms had been seeking an answer to whether Zack Snyder will shoot more scenes for his cut of the film or not. The news now is an answer to the trending question.

For the unversed, back in 2017, Zack Snyder was directing Justice League. The filmmaker had to step down due to some personal tragedy. Later Joss Whedon took over the project. But fans were left unsatisfied with what the film turned out to be. It was after that, the fans across the globe started asking for the Snyder cut.

Earlier this year finally, Zack Snyder announced that his cut of Justice League would be releasing on HBO Max as a four-part series. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder will now shoot some more scene for the Justice League. Earlier it was reported that he won’t be getting to film more scenes, which now stands changed.

The report suggests that Snyder will begin filming next month and is set to bring the universe’s biggest stars. Reportedly, actors including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher will return as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg, respectively for the reshoot. The extra shoot for Snyder Cut of Justice League will be wrapped up in a week.

Meanwhile, the 4 part series is up for a release in 2021. In the DC FanDome recently it was revealed Ben Affleck is coming back as the Batman. The actor will also reprise the superhero in The Flash. However, the limelight in on Ray Fisher, aka Cyborg. The actor is currently in a feud with Warner Bros over his allegations on the original Justice League.

