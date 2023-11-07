Rashmika Mandanna has been making headlines for the past few days for all the wrong reasons. The Animal actress has grabbed the limelight after a deepfake video of the actress went viral. Many celebrities have spoken up against the same and have bashed netizens for making fake videos and spreading them online. Now, the girl whose video was used to deepfake Rashmika’s face, Zara Patel, has spoken up about the incident.

Zara is traumatized and has revealed that she has no clue who Rashmika is. She further added that it was only on November 5 that she found out about the actress and the fake video. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Speaking about Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video, Patel said, “I found out about Rashmika’s face being morphed on mine on 5 November, when a lot of people started tagging me. I did not even know who the actress is, so I wasn’t really sure what was going on. I was very scared to see someone else’s face on my video.”

She further told Quint that she was scared and had even tried to report the video as fake and fraud. She added, “I have seen a lot of women influencers based in the US, who have posted about deepfake videos about them. I don’t know how to go about it, so I have sought counsel from other people who have gone through this.”

Zara further added that she has been getting a lot of hate over the internet for her video, and as a regular person, it is super tough for her to deal with this situation.

Many celebrities, including Mrunal Thakur, have supported Rashmika Mandanna. Mrunal slammed trolls and shamed those who are involved. She wrote, “Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there is no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you @rashmika_mandanna for speaking up, for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent. Everyday there are morphed, edited videos of female actors floating around on internet zooming into inappropriate body parts. Where are we heading as a community, as a society?”

Even Amitabh Bachchan was left furious with the deepfake video of the Varisu actress.

