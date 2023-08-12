Anne Hathaway is one of the most talented and renowned actresses in Hollywood with some notable performances; she has excelled in different genres of movies and also has a fun side to her. But recently, a video of the actress has been going viral on social media where she cracks a vulgar joke leaving everyone in splits but is that even real? Stick to the end to get the deets!

The viral video sees Anne talking to American TV show host Jon Stewart, and they laugh it out on a double-meaning joke. Apparently, the video has been created through artificial intelligence, once again showing how scary that could be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The viral video has been shared on Instagram by the account PorkySanda where Anne Hathaway and tv show host Jon Stewart could be seen on screen laughing their heart out. There Anne could be heard saying, “What is 6.9? A good thing ruined by a period.” As they both go ROFL, but it turns out the video has been generated through AI using deep fake technology as per HITC via Sportskeeda.

As per reports, ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘ actress Anne Hathaway appeared on The Daily Show in 2015 and spoke about her movie Song One. While sharing the plot of the film she said, “And then her little brother, who’s 19, calls her up and says, ‘I’m dropping out of college’ to become a musician. And she doesn’t react very well, and they haven’t spoken for six months, and then he gets hit by a car and is in a coma.” And originally when she said this, she burst out laughing. After a good few minutes of laughing, the actress went on to say, “That is my Facebook update.”

Unaware of the fact that this video is fake, people couldn’t stop commenting on it; one of the users said, “So funny. Too bad it’s faked by AI”

Another wrote, “The funny part is the pause while everybody got it”

Followed by, “First her joke and after that both of theirs hysterical laughs made it wholesome hilarious “

One of them said, “This is so funny i mean her laughter is better than the actual joke.”

While one wrote, “The layers in this joke”

Another said what is already many are thinking, “The fact that people think it’s actually true. A.I is scary as hell.”

Check out the AI-generated video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porky Sanda (@porkysanda)

And here’s the clip of the actual video:

This video of ‘The Dark Knight Rises‘ actress Anne Hathaway once again proves that artificial intelligence is downright scary. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments!

And for more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Cleopatra: Gal Gadot’s Controversial Film Is Still On Track As She Finally Breaks Her Silence & Says, “It’s A Big Task, I Don’t Want To Rush Making It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News