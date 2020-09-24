Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump that released decades ago, went on to be a cult classic over the years. But did you know, Tom Hanks has to himself fund for some of the production of the film when Paramount did not back a few scenes? One of these scenes is also the iconic running sequence. Yes you read that right, Hanks has himself confirmed this and below is what he exactly has to say.

Back in the day, when Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis approached Paramount to shoot the sequence where Gump runs across the country, they didn’t allow. The studio said that it was costly to shoot, even when Zemeckis said it was crucial. It is then, the filmmaker went to Hanks and requested to back him.

Speaking on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Tom Hanks said, “And he said, ‘Well, this run is going to cost X amount of dollars.’ And it wasn’t cheap. And I said, ‘OK’. He said, ‘You and I are going to split that amount, and we’re going to give it back [to Paramount]. We’ll give you the money back, but you guys [Paramount] are going to have to share the profits a little bit more.’ Which the studio said, ‘Fabulous, great. OK.’ And it was good for us, too.”

Tom Hanks also spoke about a few more instances where he and the director had to put money from their pockets. But it turned out that every penny of it was worth it. While making a thunderous buzz at the Oscars that year, the film went on to be a blockbuster and brought Hanks an estimated $65 Million.

Tom Hanks also spoke about his initial days of struggle with the character Forrest Gump. The actor revealed how the footage of the first three days was scrapped. He said, “Bob said, ‘Look, I know what you are trying to do. I know how nervous you are and how self-conscious this can be before we get into the groove. But we’re not going to use any of these first three days because I don’t think you’ve got it. You haven’t got the character.’ And I said, ‘I don’t. I don’t. You’re right.’ And he just said, ‘Don’t try so hard.’ And from that, everything settled down in a moment’s notice.”

Must Read: When Michael Jackson Said “Kids Want To Be Touched” & Sparked A Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube