It was back in 2013 Kristin Cavallari tied the knot with Jay Cutler. Both of them were already three years into the relationship when they got married. Now, the news of them parting ways has come as a shock to their fans as well as their closed ones in the industry.

Kristin, in her latest interview, has opened up about the tough decision to end her relationship with Jay. She also speaks about how this wasn’t a sudden decision, and everything built up gradually with time.

Kristin Cavallari in her conversation with Entertainment Tonight said, “It was not an easy decision, obviously. it was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years.”

She also added, “It was the hardest decision that I have ever made. But I don’t know; my mom used to say, ‘You’ll know when it’s time.’ I feel like that was true. I knew. And that’s that.”

In her previous interview to People, Kristin Cavallari had said, “It didn’t happen overnight. We tried really, really hard for years and years. She also had said she cares “so much about him and talk to him almost every day” despite going their separate ways.

In her interview with US Weekly, Kristin revealed that “this is the first time in a very long time that I feel like I can take a breath.”

She added: “I’m enjoying things slowed down and having more time to focus on what really matters in life. I want to take this extra time I have right now to better myself and be the best mom I can be and continue to grow Uncommon James.”

“To feel my best, I have to make sure I’m making myself a priority,” she told Us. “And for me that means working out, eating healthy and having balance in my life. Getting rid of the things that don’t bring me joy. … I hate negativity,” concluded Kristin Cavallari.

