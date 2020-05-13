Jay Cutler & Kristin Cavallari’s Heartbreaking Split Occurred Due To THIS Reason!

The much-loved reality star couple Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their split in late April. The news left many fans heartbroken and a lot was talked about what went wrong between them.

It was said that Kristin was mad on Jay because he was unmotivated after his 12-year NFL career. However, the latest reports suggest that the reason was not this but the rude behaviour of Jay towards his fans, Kristin, and their family.

According to dailymail.co.uk, the friends close to the couple have revealed that it was the bad attitude of Jay which became the reason for their split.

A friend has been quoted as saying, “Kristin never had an issue with Jay for being lazy, this wasn’t the problem at all. Those stories are all BS. Kristin’s issue was how he behaved with her, their family, friends, and fans. That was the problem that caused their marriage to shut down. He would be really rude and dismissive of anyone who would approach her.”

Another one said, “God help the fans who wanted a selfie or to say hi in a restaurant. He’d quickly shoo them away or roll his eyes to their face as they’d ask for a photograph. Kristin is smart and knows how important her fans are. She values their support and is beyond grateful for them. Jay simply had no time or tolerance for them and this would embarrass her.”

A source further explained the story and said, “As the years went on, Cutler stopped having any time for Kristin. He pushed her away, made her feel isolated. Even when they were in the same house, she felt alone with their children. He’d always be in a bad mood and closed off. There was ice running through his veins and he’d couldn’t have been colder or more distant. His behavior, when they filmed her reality show, was at an all-time low. If he wasn’t happy with how something had come across, he would take his microphone off and storm off. This horrified Kristin and he was lucky that she was an executive producer as it meant that those scenes and his horrible behavior never made it on television.”

Now that’s heartbreaking and we hope no couple ever has to see a day like this.

Announcing the split, Kristin Cavallari had posted a picture of both on Instagram and wrote, “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

