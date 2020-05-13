Matt Damon On Spending Lockdown In His USD $8.6 Million Worth Pad, Daughter Recovering From COVID-19 & More

While the rest of the world is amid the lockdown, people of Dublin in Ireland are getting habitual of staying around Matt Damon. He is under the lockdown with his wife Luciana Barroso, and youngest three children.

It was back in March when Matt landed in Dublin as he was shooting for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. It’s been said the luxurious pad Matt Damon is residing costs worth USD $8.6million.

Matt Damon opened up about his stay in an interview with Dublin radio station Spin 1038. He said, “I arrived before lockdown. I’m in the middle of a movie, we shot the first half in France and rest in Ireland but the movie was shut down in early March. Dalkey is incredible, it’s one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been to. We feel guilty that we have this incredible set up in this place. It’s absolutely gorgeous.”

In a conversation published in DailyMail, Matt informed about his oldest daughter recovering from COVID-19: “Our oldest daughter is in college, she’s in NYC. She had COVID really early on, along with her roommates and got through it fine. But everybody’s ok…”

He also added, “For Lucy’s mum and my mum, it’s scary for that generation. I think we’ve all got the message now, everyone’s doing the isolation and social distancing and hand-washing and everything we can to mitigate this but it’s frightening, certainly for our parents.”

