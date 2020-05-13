David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi Makes A BIG Revelation, Hasn’t Seen Mom In Six Months: “I Miss Her Dearly”

David Bowie is a hugely popular name in the west. He was an actor, singer and has given us some legendary tracks including Heroes, Life On Mars, Modern Love, Ashes To Ashes and the list goes on. He has changed the face of the music industry and was immensely popular and influential in the 20th century.

The legendary singer David Bowie got married to supermodel Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid goes by her stage name Iman. The couple has a 19-year-old daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones also known as Lexi.

Lexi lost her father, David Bowie in 2016 due to his long battle with liver cancer. Lexi is now opening up about her mother, Iman and revealed that she hasn’t seen her in nearly 6 months and missing her.

Lexi shared a beautiful message on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Instagram and wrote, “Happy mothers day again here’s another w me holding a chikkken nugget. everyone pls stay inside I haven’t seen my mom for 6 months because we live on opposite coasts and it is very difficult to leave ny right now but I’m a child and i miss her dearly so pls be party poopers this one time so it doesn’t take 2 fucking years to see her again thank you!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That’s really sweet of Lexi, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, the entire world is on lockdown because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The government all over the world are requesting their natives to practise social distancing. That’s the only way to fight the novel virus.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!