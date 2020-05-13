In 2015, Mad Max: Fury Road released and wooed the cinema lovers in no time. But it was also Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy’s rift on the sets while filming the movie that made headlines. Now both the leads that spread the magic the on big screen have opened up about their feud and below is what the two have to say about the same.

In the film Mad Max: Fury Road, Charlize Theron played the strong Furiosa, while Tom Hardy played Max Rockatansky. Now, Charlize has revealed that the feud between the two mostly happened due to the challenges that they faced, and there were many, during making George Miller’s epic film. She also blamed the many delays in production.

For the unversed, the shoot was shut three times during the whole process. Both of them revealed all this in an oral history that was published in the New York Times. Charlize Theron while talking about Tom Hardy, said, “In retrospect, I didn’t have enough empathy to really, truly understand what he must have felt like to step into Mel Gibson’s shoes, That is frightening!”

Charlize Theron opened up on how they were under pressure and fear due to the false production starts and also the antique way of filming. Mad Max: Fury Road was filmed directly from a storyboard and not from a script. “I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves instead of saying to each other, ‘This is scary for you and it’s scary for me, too. Let’s be nice to each other,'” said Theron. “In a weird way, we were functioning like our characters: Everything was about survival,” she added

Further Tom Hardy started opening up on the episode and revealed that he agrees with Charlize Theron and they were under a lot of fear.

“I think in hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What (Charlize Theron) needed was a better, perhaps more experienced, partner in me. That’s something that can’t be faked. I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion,” Tom Hardy said.

Keeping the feud aside, Tom Hardy expressed that Charlize Theron’s Furiosa was his biggest takeaway. “Charlize arguably laid down the finest lead character in an action movie, and that credit is much deserved, in my opinion; both to her as a phenomenal talent and also to George for recognizing from the very start that it was time to pass Mel’s shoes onto Furiosa,” he said.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that director George Miller who has the franchise to his credit, is planning a spin-off for Furiosa. He has even approached Theron and they plan to begin it in 2021.

