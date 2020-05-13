We all know Robert Pattinson is an amazing actor. With films like The Childhood of a Leader, Water For Elephants, Twilight, The Lost City of Z and others, he proved his acting mettle. But during quarantine, the actor decided to be a chef and it didn’t turn out well.

For GQ’s June cover story, Robert Pattinson decided to cook Pasta for the reporter during the FaceTime interview. The actor decided to cook sugar cheese pasta. The Batman actor started his cooking by stating, “All right, so obviously, first things first, you gotta microwave the pasta.” The Twilight actor poured dry penne pasta into a cereal bowl, added water and placed it in the microwave for 8 minutes.

On an aluminum foil, Robert Pattinson layered some sugar and cheese. About the same, he said, “I found after a lot of experimentation that you really need to conceal everything in an enormous amount of sugar and cheese. It really needs a sugar crust.” The actor forgot to add an outer layer of breadcrumbs while doing so. But he didn’t find breadcrumbs in the market so he replaced with them cornflakes. He also added a layer of red sauce to it.

Pattinson then took out the pasta bowl from the microwave. He wasn’t sure if it was cooked or not. While pouring the pasta onto the mixture of sugar, cheese, and sauce, he ended up burning himself due to the hot bowl. He topped the pasta with a half hamburger bun. He rolled the aluminium foil and asked the reporter if he can put the foil in the oven to cook.

While adding it in the oven, Robert Pattinson said, “I actually knew how to do this before. I literally did this yesterday. And now it’s just impossible. It’s going to look like I can’t cook at all.” However, when the actor added the aluminium foil into the over, a lightning bolt erupted after 10 mins and blew his oven. The actor’s reaction to this incident was, “Yeah, I think I have to leave that alone. But that is a Piccolini Cuscino.”

We are having a good laugh here. What about you?

