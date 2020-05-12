Avengers: Endgame Trivia #48: Captain America & Iron Man Fan Paul Rudd AKA Ant-Man Did THIS Crazy Thing When He Met Them!

In Avengers: Endgame, we saw all the superheroes of MCU coming together to fight Thanos. From Iron Man, Ant-Man to the Guardians of The Galaxy, everyone stood on the battlefield to stop the deadly villain from his horrific intention to harm people of the Earth. Can you believe it has been a year since the film released?

Marvel films have a great fan following all over the world. But not just common people, even the actors who star in it are fans of other actors or Avengers in reel and real life. One of them is Paul Rudd aka Ant-Man. Let’s not forget that the idea of time heist came from Paul’s character Scott Lang in Avengers: Endgame. But did you know that just like his character Lang, Paul is a fan of Chris Evans aka Captain America?

Our Avengers: Trivia #48 is about Paul Rudd’s fanboy moments with Chris Evans and also Robert Downey Jr and Sebastian Stan. The first time Rudd met the Avengers was in Captain America: Civil War (2016). In the film, we saw how Ant-Man was fawning over Captain America and others amidst the fight. Well, Paul Rudd had a similar reaction seeing the Avengers actor.

The Avengers: Endgame actor shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, “The very first time I filmed with these guys on Civil War, it was pretty spectacular because we’d already filmed Ant-Man. But that was a little in a bubble. All of a sudden, I was seeing everybody in their suits and it was very exciting.”

Rudd added, “In fact, one time, I was standing opposite Chris Evans and he had to run to use the bathroom or something. He asked the prop guy to hold his shield and walked off. I just said [to the prop guy], ‘Can I try it?’ And I took the shield and it was very exciting. It was not dissimilar to what my character was feeling in the scene.”

The Avengers: Endgame actor also shared that he went crazy seeing Robert Downey Jr in the Iron Man suit. The actor also felt Sebastian Stan aka Bucky’s silver arm during Civil War’s shooting. Rudd said, “I saw Sebastian Stan getting his arm, the silver arm on, and uh it was weird, it was like I was watching somebody bathing, like I’m not supposed to see this, but I did, I went over and kind of felt the arm.”

It’s good to know how our actors are somewhat hilarious in real life like their on-screen characters. With these cute revelations in the past, Paul Rudd won his fans’ hearts like his character did in Avengers: Endgame.

