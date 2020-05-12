Avengers: Endgame Actor Mark Ruffalo Reveals He Pitched Smart Hulk Solo Movie To Marvel & We Are Excited AF!

In Avengers: Endgame, Mark Ruffalo’s Smart Hulk avatar surprised the fans. In Thor: Ragnarok, we saw Hulk didn’t turn back to his human form since Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). In Avengers: Infinity War, Hulk wasn’t ready to turn big as he seemed upset with Bruce Banner for some unknown reasons.

Due to all this mess, Bruce Banner decided to work on his alter-ego Hulk and converted himself into Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. But the makers didn’t show us how that happened. Even after a year, fans keep questioning Russo Brothers for not showing this important transformation of Mark Ruffalo’s character.

But looks like even the Avengers: Endgame actor himself wants a solo movie showing Hulk’s transformation into Smart Hulk. While talking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the actor shared, “That should have been its own movie, that’s what I’m pitching actually, that section of time, like how did Banner become the Bulk? You know?”.

Sadly, Marvel and Disney don’t own the rights for Hulk. Hence, there is no solo movie on Hulk except for the first film, The Incredible Hulk (2008) starring Edward Norton. But we would really like to know the conversion of Smart Hulk we saw in Avengers: Endgame.

Post Avengers: Endgame, MCU hasn’t announced any project featuring Smart Hulk. However, there are reports that Ruffalo’s character will appear in Disney+ series, She-Hulk. But there is no confirmation about the same.

Talking about Mark Ruffalo, the actor is currently promoting his miniseries, I Know This Much Is True. He plays a double role in it.

