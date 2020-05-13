Canadian Actor Nick Cordero Wakes From Coma After Several Weeks

After being diagnosed with pneumonia, Canadian actor Nick Cordero was hospitalised in March and had later tested positive for COVID-19. However, after being placed in a medically induced coma for several weeks, the Broadway star’s wife Amanda Kloots on Tuesday informed that Cordero has finally woken up.

“He is awake. … We did it,” said Kloots on her Instagram story adding that Nick Cordero is still weak from the medical issues, but he is also responsive and is following commands. “Even closing his eyes, takes it out of him. They are waiting for him to regain strength, of course, time and recovery will help with that and then eventually PT will help him get stronger. But he’s a true superhero,” she announced.

On Monday, Kloots had shared one of her favourite pictures of Nick from their honeymoon in Italy. She had added, “We had some great news this morning. Nick is starting to follow commands and doing simple tracking! He is very weak so even just opening his eyes is a struggle, but it is happening. He is starting to wake up!! We are by no means out of the woods yet, there are still concerns with other things, but this news today on his mental status is a win!”

Later she shared two more pictures with their 10-month-old son Elvis. One of them read, “Positivity, hope, perseverance, strength and prayers! We aren’t giving up Nick Cordero!”

Cordero’s wife Kloots has been regularly sharing updates about the Tony Award-nominated actor and reportedly a fundraiser that was established to support the family has raised more than $500,000.

