Jennifer Lopez fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of her much-awaited two song collaboration with Maluma. Giving a little sneak-peak of the music video, the Luh Ya Papi singer has shared the teaser of her new collab with the columbian singer. The release of the teaser has increased the excitement among fans of both the popstars.

Earlier this week, JLo had shared a sneak peak into the music video of her upcoming musical collaboration with Juan Luis Londoño Arias, popularly known as Maluma. In the teaser of Pa’Ti – Lonely, Jennifer Lopez appeared nothing less than stunning as she shells out major boss lady vibes as always. whereas Maluma appeared as her driver-cum-bodyguard in the music video, who couldn’t resist but fall in love with her.

As seen in the teaser below, Jennifer Lopez is seen sporting a three-piece suit paired with a fur coat over it and black latex hand gloves. She completed her look with silver earrings, black sunglasses and a messy uptied hairdo.

Sharing the teaser on the Instagram, JLo wrote, My two song collaboration Pa’ Ti – Lonely with @Maluma is almost here! Don’t miss the @TikTok Live: Behind the Video and two-part premiere event this Thursday at 6pm EST / 3pm PST. It all starts on TikTok. (sic)”.

Take a look at the teaser below:

As per report, Jennifer Lopz and Maluma starrer music video of Pa’ Ti – Lonely will be released across social media platforms on Thursday. Apart from the musical collaboration both will be seen in the highly-anticipated romantic musical comedy, titled Marry Me. The film, which is based on Bobby Crosby’s graphic novel of the same name, will be directed by Kat Coiro.

The film Marry Me also includes Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley and Michelle Buteau. The stars will be playing important roles in the film, which is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

