Ashton Irwin, 5 Seconds of Summer drummer, has announced to the world that he is going solo. The singer also shared news about his upcoming debut album, Superbloom. The album will release next month. Read on to know more about it and the first single that he is releasing today.

To celebrate the announcement, Irwin has released the album’s first single, ‘Skinny Skinny’. He said the single is about a conversation he had with his 16-year-old brother about body image. The singer also added that the lyrics of the album were inspired by his childhood, depression, alcoholism and body dysmorphia.

Sharing the news about the Superbloom on social media, Ashton Irwin wrote on Instagram, “It is with a great explosion of joy and with my entire soul that I am proudly announcing to you all that I am releasing my first solo record. The album explores my inner philosophies and feelings about the walk of life I have found myself on. I’m ridiculously excited to share this with you, it feels like this record has been over a decade in the making. It brings me the greatest joy of all that I am in a band that allows me to create freely inside and outside of it. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Talking about the first single, his post continued reading, “The first single “Skinny Skinny” is out everywhere tonight at 9pm PT. We must fight against a common darkness that shadows our ability to live truthfully, to live without self doubt, and without self destruction and love ourselves for what we are. When writing “Skinny Skinny” I first thought of myself, and many other young peoples struggles with body image and particularly body dysmorphia. It’s something I’ve never confronted in a creative form and I am feeling strong in saying “Skinny Skinny” goes directly to that painful place in my mind.”

Ashton Irwin also shared a video of the single, Single Single, on Instagram. He captioned it, “The Skinny Skinny MV, directed by myself and @jadeehlers faces and fights back against the demon that lives in the mirror. I wanted to capture what it feels like to struggle not feeling at home in your own body. This is a video of battle, footage of the fight, a snapshot of resilience. I hope you find this video empowering. Love, Ai .”

While in conversation with DailyMail Australia, Ashton Irwin said, “The overarching narrative is support system, healing, recovery, strength and focus on true self. I felt like I had a lot to write about” He continued, “‘I had to reach a certain level of lyrical maturity in order to write about something I actually cared about.”

Ashton played Superbloom to his ex-bandmates, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford and Calum Hood, a few hours after completing it. Talking about the same, he told the portal, “I wasn’t scared because I’d told myself, “Trust yourself. You’re proud of this record and you know these guys are your best mates and they will f**king get it.’” He added, “It was awesome. I felt stoked to show them.”

You can pre-order Ashton Irwin’s solo album ‘Superbloom’ tonight. The album releases on October 23, 2020.

