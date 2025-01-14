Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has set new benchmarks for Indian films in domestic as well as overseas arenas. It is now inches away from surpassing Baahubali 2 in Australia, but that looks like a difficult feat. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Pushpa 2 at the Australian box office

In 39 days, Pushpa 2 has grossed box office collections of A$4.47 million in Australia. It is the 5th Indian film to have crossed the $4 million mark in the overseas region. Sukumar’s directorial has previously surpassed RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Padmaavat, among others, to achieve the #5 spot among the highest grossers of all time.

Allu Arjun starrer is now in the last leg of its theatrical run. It is in the sixth week, and the pace, as expected, has slowed down. The action thriller needs A$300K to surpass Baahubali 2 and steal the fourth spot. But that looks like an impossible feat now.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers in Australia:

Animal – A$5.02 million

Pathaan – A$4.72 million

Jawan – A$4.67 million

Baahubali 2 – A$4.49 million

Pushpa 2 – A$4.47 million (39 days)

RRR – A$3.60 million

KGF Chapter 2 – A$3.47 million

Padmaavat – A$3.16 million

Kalki 2898 AD – A$3.12 million

Dunki – A$2.81 million

It is highly likely that the action thriller will conclude its run in Australia at the #5 spot.

Only time will tell which Indian film will cross the A$5 million mark and surpass the never-before-seen milestone achieved by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Worldwide Box Office

Pushpa 2 is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office, with box office collections of 1768.93 crores gross so far. It is only behind Dangal (2059.04 crores) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1800 crores).

