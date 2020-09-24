The Umbrella Academy 2 Was THIS Close To Follow The Infamous Game Of Thrones Blunder

Do you remember the Game of Thrones season 8‘s viral coffee cup moment? The show got a lot of criticism when a Starbucks coffee cup was left in a shot during a critical scene. People even accused showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss only caring about getting to the finish line more than anything else. Well, today, we will tell you how The Umbrella Academy 2 managed to avoid a similar mistake on the set. Read the article to know more.

The Umbrella Academy is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The season 2 got released in late July and was very well received by the audience. The season 2 features the return of Hargreeves family, focusing on the siblings reuniting in Dallas in the early 1960s. The plot also showcased the cultural, as well as the political environment in the 1960s, be it the assassination of JFK, religious cults, or the civil rights movement.

Recently, AidanRGallagher posted The Umbrella Academy 2‘s blooper reel on YouTube. The video shows how David Castañeda (Diego) managed to spot a can of club soda sitting on the set that had the power to ruin the show’s 1960s Dallas setting.

After spotting the can, he is seen shouting “Game of Thrones, Game of Thrones, get that Club Soda out,” referring to the Starbucks cup mistake. Later, we see Tom Hopper (Luther) taking the can out of frame. Have a look at the Blooper reel here.

The Umbrella Academy 2‘s blooper reel also showed the strong bond between the cast members. The ensemble cast of the show includes Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tom, David, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, John Magaro, Adam Godley, Colm Feore, and many more. Season three of the show is being eagerly awaited by fans across the globe.

Well, we are glad that David Castañeda spotted the can and managed to save the show from getting trolled the same way ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 8 did. What are your views on the same? Do let us know via comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such exciting updates.

Must Read: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s Breakfast & Dinner Date Ahead Of Their 2nd Anniversary Is DREAMY!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube