Demi Lovato To Elope & Get Married To Max Ehrich?

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich got engaged in July this year and the singer is now spilling details about her wedding. While she is excited about her impending nuptials to her fiancé, it seems she doesn’t plan on going for a traditional look on her wedding day.

The “OK Not To Be OK” singer has been dating former The Young And The Restless star Max Ehrich less than a year and they are already engaged. The 29-year-old actor had asked Demi to marry him in Malibu, California with a stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweller Peter Marco.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have been quarantining together ever since the pandemic struck the world. Amid the singer’s plans to get married, she at least has an idea of what she won’t wear when she walks down the aisle.

Demi Lovato has now revealed her wedding plans during an interview with PopCrush Nights hosts Kayla Thomas and Matt Ryan. She said, “I have my image for what I would want it to [look like] if I got to do a big celebration. I don’t wanna give it away but it’s definitely not a white dress.”

The 28-year-old singer also admitted that she “started looking at dresses,” however, things are a little tricky right now with wedding planning and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On one hand, I would love to elope because my life is so public and I want to keep it sacred between me and him. On the other hand, I want my friends and family to be there for a celebration, but I can’t do that until the pandemic’s over ’cause it’s not safe. It’s like, do we do that [elope] in the meantime and do that [a big wedding ceremony] later? It’s all this planning.”

Earlier this week, Lovato spilt the beans about her six-month-long relationship with Ehrich to The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1. She said, “We were able to share this time together that we wouldn’t have normally gotten to spend. And that accelerated our relationship on a level that you can’t really explain to people, but quarantine either makes or breaks the deal. And it really made that. So I’m really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessings every day.”

